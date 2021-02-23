New Officers for Indiana Beef Cattle Association

New officers are set to begin work in 2021 for the Indiana Beef Cattle Association and Indiana Beef Council. Elections were held during the recent Hoosier Beef Congress held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The new officers approved by the membership were: President, Chad Lanum of Flora; President-Elect, Jill Duncan of Wingate; Vice President, Jeff Sherfield of Spencer and Treasurer, Andrew Stewart of Greensburg. Also serving on the Executive Committee with the officers are Promotions Committee Chair, Dr. Jennie Hodgen, Membership Chair, Tim Schwab and Immediate Past President, Neal Smith.

The IBCA Board of Directors is made up of 10 Area Directors as well as representatives from Dairy and Veal sectors and allied industries and Purdue Extension. These local producer leaders serve on the board for the IBCA as well as the Indiana Beef Council (IBC) to manage the collection and allocation of the Beef Checkoff.

For more information about the board or to get a complete listing of the IBCA Board of Directors, visit www.indianabeef.org or contact the IBCA office at 317-293-2333.