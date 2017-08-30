New to Netflix this September

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – If you’re a fan of sharks, get excited! This month, Netflix is adding Jaws 1-3 and Jaws:Revenge to its streaming.

The awaited Season 3 of Narcos and The Walking Dead, Season 7 will also be available.

But, sad news for horror movie fans –  The Omen, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream will be removed from Netflix beginning September 1.

What’s new:

September 1

  • Amores Perros
  • The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
  • City of God
  • Dead Poets Society
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • Disney’s Hercules
  • Disney’s Mulan
  • Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Fracture
  • Gangs of New York
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • High Risk
  • Hoodwinked
  • Hotel for Dogs
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • The Last Shaman
  • Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Little Evil (Netflix original film)
  • The Lost Brother
  • Maniac, Season 1
  • Narcos, Season 3 (Netflix original)
  • Outside Man: Volume 2
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Requiem for a Dream
  • Resurface (Netflix original)
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Secret Garden
  • Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
  • Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
  • She’s Gotta Have It
  • The Squid and the Whale
  • West Coast Customs, Season 5
  • Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

  • Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

  • Graduation

September 5

  • Carrie Pilby
  • Facing Darkness
  • Like Crazy
  • Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix original)
  • Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

  • A Good American
  • Hard Tide

September 7

  • The Blacklist, Season 4

September 8

  • #realityhigh (Netflix original film)
  • Apaches, Season 1
  • BoJack Horseman, Season 4 (Netflix original)
  • The Confession Tapes, Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix original)
  • Fire Chasers, Season 1
  • Greenhouse Academy, Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix original)
  • Spirit: Riding Free, Season 2 (Netflix original)
  • The Walking Dead, Season 7

September 9

  • Portlandia, Season 7

September 11

  • The Forgotten

September 12

  • Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix original)

September 13

  • Ghost of the Mountains
  • Offspring, Season 7

September 14

  • Disney’s Pocahontas

September 15

  • American Vandal, Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • First They Killed My Father (Netflix original film)
  • Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
  • George Harrison: Living in the Material World
  • Larceny
  • Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix original)
  • Rumble
  • Strong Island (Netflix original)
  • VeggieTales in the City, Season 2 (Netflix original)

September 18

  • Call the Midwife, series 6
  • The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

  • Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
  • Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix original)
  • Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

  • Carol

September 21

  • Gotham, Season 3

September 22

  • Fuller House, new episodes (Netflix original)
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • The Samaritan

September 23

  • Alien Arrival

September 25

  • Dark Matter, Season 3

September 26

  • Bachelorette
  • Night School
  • Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
  • Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix original)

September 27

  • Absolutely Anything

September 29

  • Big Mouth, Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Club de Cuervos, Season 3 (Netflix original)
  • Gerald’s Game (Netflix original film)
  • Real Rob, Season 2 (Netflix original)
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip, Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Our Souls at Night (Netflix original film)

September 30

  • Murder Maps, Season 3

What’s leaving:

September 1

  • The Batman, Seasons 1-5
  • Better Off Ted, Season 2
  • The Deep End, Season 1
  • Do Not Disturb
  • Frailty
  • Hope Floats
  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Julia
  • Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
  • Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
  • The Omen
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • RV
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Tears of the Sun
  • Scream
  • Wilfred, Seasons 1-2

September 3

  • Drumline: A New Beat

September 4

  • The A-List

September 5

  • Lilo & Stitch
  • The Emperor’s New Groove

September 9

  • Teen Beach 2

September 10

  • Army Wives, Seasons 1-7

September 11

  • Terra Nova, Season 1

September 15

  • Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

September 16

  • Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
  • One Day

September 19

  • Persons Unknown, Season 1

September 20

  • Bombay Velvet
  • Finding Fanny
  • Raising Hope, season 1

September 22

  • Philomena

September 24

  • Déjà Vu

September 26

  • A Gifted Man, Season 1
  • Sons of Tucson, Season 1
  • CSI: Miami, Seasons 1-10

September 30

  • Last Man Standing, Seasons 1-5

