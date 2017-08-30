New to Netflix this September

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – If you’re a fan of sharks, get excited! This month, Netflix is adding Jaws 1-3 and Jaws:Revenge to its streaming.

The awaited Season 3 of Narcos and The Walking Dead, Season 7 will also be available.

But, sad news for horror movie fans – The Omen, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream will be removed from Netflix beginning September 1.

What’s new:

via GIPHY

September 1

Amores Perros

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

The Last Shaman

Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Little Evil (Netflix original film)

The Lost Brother

Maniac, Season 1

Narcos, Season 3 (Netflix original)

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface (Netflix original)

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs, Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix original)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist, Season 4

September 8

#realityhigh (Netflix original film)

Apaches, Season 1

BoJack Horseman, Season 4 (Netflix original)

The Confession Tapes, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix original)

Fire Chasers, Season 1

Greenhouse Academy, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix original)

Spirit: Riding Free, Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Walking Dead, Season 7

September 9

Portlandia, Season 7

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix original)

September 13

Ghost of the Mountains

Offspring, Season 7

September 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

September 15

American Vandal, Season 1 (Netflix original)

First They Killed My Father (Netflix original film)

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix original)

Rumble

Strong Island (Netflix original)

VeggieTales in the City, Season 2 (Netflix original)

September 18

Call the Midwife, series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix original)

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham, Season 3

via GIPHY

September 22

Fuller House, new episodes (Netflix original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix original)

The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 25

Dark Matter, Season 3

September 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix original)

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Club de Cuervos, Season 3 (Netflix original)

Gerald’s Game (Netflix original film)

Real Rob, Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip, Season 1 (Netflix original)

Our Souls at Night (Netflix original film)

September 30

Murder Maps, Season 3

What’s leaving:

September 1

The Batman, Seasons 1-5

Better Off Ted, Season 2

The Deep End, Season 1

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

The Omen

A Nightmare on Elm Street

RV

Something’s Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

Wilfred, Seasons 1-2

September 3

Drumline: A New Beat

September 4

The A-List

via GIPHY

September 5

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor’s New Groove

September 9

Teen Beach 2

September 10

Army Wives, Seasons 1-7

September 11

Terra Nova, Season 1

September 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

September 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

September 19

Persons Unknown, Season 1

September 20

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope, season 1

September 22

Philomena

September 24

Déjà Vu

September 26

A Gifted Man, Season 1

Sons of Tucson, Season 1

CSI: Miami, Seasons 1-10

September 30