New to Netflix this October

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Stranger Things fans, get ready! The long-anticipated Season 2 will appear on Netflix October 27.

But fans of the TV classics like Bones and Family Guy will have to find something new to binge-watch, as several seasons have been removed from Netflix this month.

Take a look below for all new shows and movies Netflix has to offer for the month of October.

What’s new: 

October 1

  • 88 Minutes
  • A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
  • Before Midnight
  • Blood Diamond
  • Boogie Nights
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Cleverman: Season 2
  • Death Sentence
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Eagle vs. Shark
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Generation Iron 2
  • Ghost Patrol
  • I Love You, Man
  • Ice Guardians
  • Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
  • Made of Honor
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Must Love Dogs
  • Never Let Me Go
  • No Reservations
  • Penelope
  • PJ Masks: Season 1
  • Set Up
  • The Reaping
  • Tokyo Idols
  • Tommy Boy
  • Vanished
  • Veronica

October 2

  • Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
  • Sleeping with Other People

October 3

  • 13 Demons
  • Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix Original)
  • Cult of Chucky
  • The Survivalist

October 4

  • Raw

October 5

  • Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
  • The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

  • ID-0: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Skylanders Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Suburra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix Original)
  • Word Party: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

October 7

  • Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
  • Middle Man

October 10

  • Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix Original)
  • The Skyjacker’s Tale

October 11

  • Donnie Darko

October 12

  • Fe de etarras (Netflix Original Film)

October 13

  • El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix Original)
  • Kingdom of Us (Netflix Original)
  • Mindhunter: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Super Monsters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • The Babysitter (Netflix Original Film)
  • The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix Original Film)
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

October 15

  • Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
  • LEGO: City: Season 1
  • Money
  • OtherLife
  • She Makes Comics
  • West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

  • Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix Original)
  • Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix Original)

October 19

  • Wedding Unplanned

October 20

  • 1922 (Netflix Original)
  • Haters Back Off: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • One of Us (Netflix Original)
  • Smurfs: The Lost Village
  • The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix Original)
  • Wheelman (Netflix Original Film)

October 23

  • Meet the Robinsons
  • While We’re Young

October 24

  • Wanted: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Wanted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • The Mist: Season 1

October 25

  • The Hateful Eight
  • The Final Master
  • La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

  • Strange Weather

October 27

  • Stranger Things 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix Original)

October 28

  • Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

  • Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix Original)

October 31

  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

What’s leaving: 

October 1

  • 30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
  • A Love in Times of Selfies
  • Across the Universe
  • Barton Fink
  • Bella
  • Big Daddy
  • Carousel
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Crafting a Nation
  • Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
  • Daddy’s Little Girls
  • Dark Was the Night
  • David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
  • Day of the Kamikaze
  • Death Beach
  • Dowry Law
  • Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
  • Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
  • Happy Feet
  • Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
  • Hellboy
  • Kagemusha
  • Laura
  • Love Actually
  • Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
  • Max Dugan Returns
  • Millennium
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mr. 3000
  • Mulholland Dr.
  • My Father the Hero
  • My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
  • One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
  • Patton
  • Picture This
  • Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
  • The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
  • The Shining
  • The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
  • Titanic

October 19

  • The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

October 21

  • Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

October 27

  • Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
  • Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
  • Hotel Transylvania 2

October 29

  • Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14

