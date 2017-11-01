New to Netflix this November

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – With chilly weather in the forecast, it’s time to bundle up inside and binge-watch a new show.
Popular children’s movies like Charlotte’s Web, Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and The Boss Baby are now available this month.
Classics like Men in Black and Field of Dreams are also available for streaming beginning November 1.
But fans of How I Met Your Mother only have until November 13 until the show is not longer available.
Check out everything that’s new and leaving this November below.
What’s new:
November 1
- 42
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- Men in Black
- Michael Clayton
- Oculus
- Scary Movie
- Silent Hill
- Stranger, season 1
- The Bittersweet
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Reader
- The Whole Nine Yards
- To Rome with Love
- Under Arrest, season 17
- Undercover Grandpa
- Where the Day Takes You
November 2
- All About the Money
- It’s Not Yet Dark
- Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!), season 2
November 3
- Alias Grace
- Eventual Salvation
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown, season 1
November 4
- Williams
November 5
- The Homesman
- The Veil
November 6
- The Dinner
November 7
- Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
- Fate/Apocrypha, part 1
- Killing Ground
- P. King Duckling, season 1
- Project Mc²: Part 6
- The Journey Is the Destination
November 10
- Blazing Transfer Students, season 1
- Dinotrux Supercharged, season 1
- Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 2
- Lady Dynamite, season 2
- Mea Culpa
- The Killer
November 12
- Long Time Running
November 13
- Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
- DeRay Davis: How To Act Black
- Hickok
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
November 15
- Lockup: State Prisons, collection 1
November 16
- 9
November 17
- A Christmas Prince
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
- Longmire, final season
- Luna Petunia, season 3
- Marvel’s The Punisher
- Mudbound
- Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
- Santa Claws
- Shot in the Dark, season 1
- Spirit: Riding Free, season 3
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, season 1
November 20
- Piranha
November 21
- Beat Bugs: All Together Now
- Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
- Saving Capitalism
- The Case for Christ
November 22
- Cherry Pop
- Godless
- The Boss Baby
- Tracers
November 23
- Deep
- She’s Gotta Have It, season 1
November 24
- Bushwick
- Cuba and the Cameraman
- Frontier, season 2
- The Many Faces of Ito, season 1
- Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park — USA, season 1
November 27
- Broadchurch, season 3
- Darkness Rising
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7, part 2
November 28
- Glitch, season 2
- Good Morning Call, season 2
- The Queen Of Spain
November 29
- Guerra De Idolos, season 1
November 30
- The Details
- Winning
What’s leaving:
November 1
- Back to the Secret Garden
- Black Books, series 1–3
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Hard Candy
- Hugo
- Ravenous
- The Brothers
- The Legend of Hell House
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Newton Boys
- Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
- Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
- Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
- Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
- Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
- Twilight
- V for Vendetta
November 3
- Do I Sound Gay?
November 5
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Heavyweights
- Sky High
November 8
- The Heartbreak Kid
November 11
- Goosebumps
November 13
- How I Met Your Mother, seasons 1–9
November 15
- Jessie, seasons 1–4
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
- We Are Still Here
November 16
- Cristela, season 1
- Dream House
- Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
- The Break-Up
November 17
- Somewhere Only We Know
November 22
- The Warlords
November 25
- Gringolandia, seasons 1–3
November 30
- Hatched
- Legends, seasons 1–2
- The Gambler