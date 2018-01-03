New to Netflix January 2018

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – With a new year comes new Netflix releases.
Batman, Bring It On and Lethal Weapon fans will be excited to know that all films are now available to stream!
Kids’ classics like Cars 3 and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory are also available beginning this month.
But bad news for Lost fans… seasons 1 through 6 will no longer be available beginning January 4.
Check out everything new to Netflix this month below!
What’s new:
January 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- 30 Days of Night
- Age Of Shadows
- AlphaGo
- America’s Sweethearts
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Caddyshack
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Defiance
- Definitely, Maybe
- Eastsiders: Season 3
- Furry Vengeance
- Glace: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- King Kong
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- License to Wed
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- National Treasure
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Stardust
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The First Time
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Italian Job
- The Lovely Bones
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truman Show
- The Vault
- Training Day
- Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
January 2
- Mustang Island
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Rent
January 5
- Before I Wake (Netflix Original)
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)
- DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Rotten (Netflix Original)
January 6
- Episodes: Season 1-5
January 8
- The Conjuring
January 10
- 47 Meters Down
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- In The Deep
January 12
- Colony: Season 2
- Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
- The Polka King (Netflix Original)
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)
January 14
- Wild Hogs
January 15
- 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
- Rehenes
- Unrest
January 16
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)
- Rita: Season 4
January 17
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)
- Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
January 18
- Bad Day for the Cut
- Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 19
- Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- The Open House (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 23
- Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)
January 24
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)
January 25
- Acts of Vengeance
January 26
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)
- Dirty Money (Netflix Original)
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)
- Llama Llama: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Netflix Original)
January 28
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
January 29
- The Force
January 30
- Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (Netflix Original)
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
- Retribution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 31
- Cars 3
What’s leaving:
January 1
- Chicago
- Daddy Day Care
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Dressed to Kill
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Free Willy
- Grease
- Gremlins
- I Am Sam
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- License to Drive
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Police Academy
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Someone Like You
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
- The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
- The Man with One Red Shoe
- The Manhattan Project
- The Mighty Ducks
- The Parent Trap
- The Secret Garden
- The Switch
- Three Coins in the Fountain
- White Chicks
- Young Mr. Lincoln
- January 3
- VHS
January 4
- Lost: Seasons 1-6
January 5
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- The Host
January 15
- Sirens: Seasons 1-2
January 30
- Futurama: Seasons 7-10