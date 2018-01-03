New to Netflix January 2018

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – With a new year comes new Netflix releases.

Batman, Bring It On and Lethal Weapon fans will be excited to know that all films are now available to stream!

Kids’ classics like Cars 3 and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory are also available beginning this month.

But bad news for Lost fans… seasons 1 through 6 will no longer be available beginning January 4.

Check out everything new to Netflix this month below!

What’s new:

via GIPHY

January 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glace: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

via GIPHY

January 2

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

January 5

Before I Wake (Netflix Original)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Rotten (Netflix Original)

January 6

Episodes: Season 1-5

January 8

The Conjuring

January 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

January 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King (Netflix Original)

Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)

January 14

Wild Hogs

January 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

January 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)

Rita: Season 4

January 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

January 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 19

Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Open House (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)

January 25

Acts of Vengeance

January 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money (Netflix Original)

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)

Llama Llama: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Netflix Original)

January 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

January 29

The Force

January 30

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (Netflix Original)

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 31

Cars 3

What’s leaving:

via GIPHY

January 1

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

January 3

VHS

January 4

Lost: Seasons 1-6

January 5

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

January 15

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

January 30