New Name To Enter Race For City Council At-Large Seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the window closes to file for political office candidacy, more names have entered the fray. Democrat Audrey Davis will officially file for the office of Fort Wayne City Council At-Large at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, at the Rousseau Center in Downtown Fort Wayne. On the last day to file, Davis will unveil her platform for a bold, inclusive and caring Fort Wayne. Immediately after filing, supporters are invited to Tall Rabbit Café on Calhoun St., where Davis will describe her platform, answer questions, and listen to Fort Wayne citizens’ concerns about local government.

Davis, 39, is a community organizer, mom and Navy veteran. She is also the former co-founder of Faith in Indiana and Lead Organizer for Allen, St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties, as well as the former Director of the Office of Social Justice Ministries for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.