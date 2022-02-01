New Name Enters House District 82 Race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Wednesday, Business owner Davyd Jones is set to file his candidacy to run for a spot at the helm of Indiana’s 82nd House District, which is primarily located in the Downtown Fort Wayne area. The district 82 seat is currently held by Republican David Abbott, who as of this weekend, has not yet filed for re-election. In a statement released by Jones, stated that he believes he can make an positive impact on Fort Wayne as well as the state legislature, hoping to build and improve on the growth the region has seen in recent months.

Jones presently sits on the board of several organizations within the community including the Allen County Public Library Foundation, United Way of Allen County, Voices of Unity, Turnstone, and several others. Jones is running for the seat on the Republican ticket.