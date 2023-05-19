New monument to be unveiled to honor Fort Wayne Daisies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Tin Caps to unveil a Daisies monument at Memorial Park.

The new monument will be showcased in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department on June 3 at 3:30 p.m. This is a free event.

The Daisies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) played in Fort Wayne from 1945 to 54, with Memorial Park as their home field beginning in 1946. The monument and adjoining plaques feature the names of all 144 players, managers, chaperones and bat kids in the Daisies’ 10-year history.

Two Daisies alumni, Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and Katie Horstman, are scheduled to take part in the festivities, along with staff from Fort Wayne Parks, the TinCaps and other VIPs. Fans are invited to attend the public unveiling ceremony.