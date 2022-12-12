New Marijuana Survey Supports Hoosier State Legalization

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers.

While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.

A recent survey conducted by Ball State University and Indiana Public Media shows that more than 85-percent of those who responded believe marijuana should be legal in Indiana in some capacity. The remaining 15-percent said that it should remain illegal.

“It’s overwhelming at this point,” said Chad Kinsella of the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State. “If you look at our neighbors, Michigan is legalized, Illinois is legalized, Ohio has medicinal marijuana.”

Indiana is a solidly red state with Republicans having large majorities in leadership in both the Indiana House and State Senate. Kinsella said that Arkansas is in a similar boat and they put the issue to a referendum. Voters there voted overwhelmingly to legalize pot.

Kinsella said the difference between Indiana and Arkansas is that Indiana lawmakers do not have the ability to put issues to a statewide referendum. Not to mention the foothold that lobbyists have in the Indiana Statehouse.

“Indiana stands out in that we don’t have the ability to do initiatives and referenda,” said Kinsella. “Many of our neighbors do, with exception to Kentucky. In the legislature, there are a lot of different groups that might be a little leery of this.”

Governor Holcomb has remained adamant that he will not support any marijuana legalization efforts while it remains illegal on the federal level.