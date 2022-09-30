New Lutheran Health Network Medical Office To Open In Huntertown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This coming Monday, the health network will open a medical building at 12404 Lima Crossing. According to a release from Lutheran Health Network, employees, government officials, family members and members of the media were ushered inside to tour the just-completed 22,000-square-foot facility Thursday. It houses a RediMed urgent care center, lab and X-ray and ultrasound imaging services affiliated with Dupont Hospital and two physicians’ offices. Scott Teffeteller, the network’s market chief executive officer, says the new building brings access to services under one roof near patients. The price for the new building was not disclosed and could not be determined Thursday.