New lawsuit filed over protest arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the City of Fort Wayne over how police responded to some chaotic protests that happened downtown last year.

Jalen S.R. Brown of Indianapolis says his rights were violated when he was arrested while police tried to clear the streets the night of May 30th, when racial injustice protests turned violent.

He claims he and his girlfriend were downtown for “unrelated reasons” and tried to leave the downtown area when they were blocked in by police and he was arrested on trespassing charges.

Those charges were dropped three days later.

A specific City police officer was named as a co-defendant; you can find the full court filing below.

Brown v Fort Wayne.pdf