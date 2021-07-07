Another lawsuit filed over police response to May 2020 protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the city of Fort Wayne over the violent protests that broke out downtown last year.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux is also a defendant in the suit, filed by Regina Chiappazzi of Fort Wayne, who claims she was not part of the demonstrations when she was hit by a tear gas canister on May 29th, 2020.

According to the court filing, the woman says she and her husband went downtown to try and ease tensions between police and protesters, but she was hit in the leg by a tear gas canister on her way back to her car.

The canister caused a large bruise. She’s seeking financial damages and says her rights were violated.

It’s the fourth lawsuit filed in the wake of racial justice protests that turned chaotic. Find the full court filing below.

