New law to allow some felons to receive food stamps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana is now allowing certain felons to collect food stamps.

According to Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, a new law has taken effect that reverses a prior state law that banned people with drug convictions from receiving food stamp (SNAP) benefits.

The change allows those who have either finished their sentences or are under probation or parole to receive the benefits, as long as they don’t violate those terms.

Around 258,000 Indiana households receive food stamps, but there’s no solid number on how many people will be added to the rolls by the change.