New, large-scale, mixed use project kicks off southeast Fort Wayne redevelopment effort

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Major change is about to get underway in Southeast Fort Wayne, as Mayor Henry, Council Members Sharon Tucker and Glynn Hines were joined by developers to announce a new, mixed use development near the intersection of McKinnie and Anthony, known as Village Premier.

FIRST FACTS:

Village Premier is the first in a coming series of new developments in southeast Fort Wayne.

Mixed use development near the intersection of McKinnie and South Anthony.

Part of the overall 50 million dollar Southeast Strategy for Fort Wayne.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Indianapolis based House Developments will partner with Fort Wayne based Michael Kinder and Sons and MKM Architecture on the project.

Market-Rate and Affordable Housing with rentals as well as for-sale properties will all be part of the development.

20-30 thousand square feet of retail space will be developed.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:

Mayor Tom Henry says that the residents of southeast Fort Wayne have been patient for years, waiting for the development of new housing, along with retail and that this project represents a major step forward in becoming the community that Fort Wayne wants to be.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker says that many more projects are on the way, and noted the work that the Southeast Strategy team is doing to improve that quadrant of the city.

Developer Matt Gadus noted that they are listening to residents and will make sure that neighborhood needs for critical services such as day care and health clinics will be integrated into the overall plan.

“We have made it our mission through the Southeast Strategy to invest in this area,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development. “We have listened to what the people who live in the southeast quadrant want to see and are happy to announce that we are taking another step forward in making those visions a reality.”

The development, Village Premier, will include houses and townhomes for sale, senior and income-based housing options along with commercial space, and other public amenities.

“I am happy to see the development of new homes and businesses as a result of the Southeast Strategy,” said 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker. “This achievement is what this community needs.”

Once this project is complete, $50 million is anticipated to be invested over the next several years in southeast Fort Wayne through public and private partnerships.

“Making investments in southeast Fort Wayne is critical as we work together to provide opportunities that will have a lasting impact,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m encouraged by the collaboration and commitment to provide residents and neighborhoods with thoughtful and action-oriented plans that will result in more amenities to enjoy, an enhanced quality of life, and more business and job growth.”

“House Investments is committed finding commercial tenants that will help fulfill neighborhood needs for critical services and neighborhood amenities such as daycare and health clinics,” said Matt Gadus of House Investments. “We will work diligently to listen to the residents of nearby neighborhoods to create the best overall project for the area.”