New IRS scam targets seniors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Network Indiana): Phone calls from scammers are nothing new, but there’s another wave of IRS scams targeting Hoosiers that you need to know about.

It starts with a call from an unknown number, informing you that the IRS is filing a lawsuit against you. Joretta Boyd of Indianapolis got one such call.

“The term ‘IRS’ can create a lot of fear in elderly because they don’t understand a lot of what’s going on and they’re easily confused,” Joretta says.

Attorney General Curtis Hill says when someone gets a call like this, they can easily be tricked into giving out payment information to take care of the false dues, because they don’t want to go to jail or be sued. The state has received 88 complaints about phony IRS scams so far this year.

The IRS doesn’t notify people over the phone if they owe money on back taxes. That notification comes through the mail. If you get a similar call, hang up, then report it at IndianaConsumer.com.