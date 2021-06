FOX News Radio’s, Simon Owen joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the recent news that Iran’s new President announcing that he will not meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and will not negotiate on the country’s contentious ballisitic missles and claims that he “always defended human rights” despite being under U.S. sanctions for mass execution.

