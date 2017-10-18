Upcoming IPFW Chancellor Elsenbaumer planning for take takeover

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)- New IPFW Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer continued making rounds through the IPFW campus last night. According to the Journal Gazette, the 66 year old Elsenbaumer, who is set to replace current Chancellor Vicky Carwein on November 1st, told students Tuesday night that he, who was a first-generation college student, knows exactly how an edcuation can change someone’s life.

Elsenbaumer won’t be in office for a year when Indiana and Purdue universitites end their IPFW governance agreement June 30,2018. The school will then become two seperate campuses, with Indiana Unviversity being used as the medical campus and Purdue being the location for all other studies.

Elsenbaumer is leaving his position as a special adviser to the president at the Univeristy of Texas at Arlington to take over as the Chacnellor at IPFW. Purdue president Mitch Daniels, who was in charge of selecting the new IPFW Chancellor, told the Journal Gazette that he chose Elsenbaumer over the other four finalists because of his fitness for the job. Daniels says surveys on campus and town hall meetings made this an easy selection, stating, “It wasn’t even close. We probably would have gotten to the same answer anyway, but that certainly clinched it.”

Elsenbaumer wants to especially make it known to the community what he and everyone on the IPFW campus is trying to accomplish by saying that, “We are transforming lives. Our graduates get jobs.”