New Indiana Corn and Soybean Leader Takes the Helm

New-corn-and-soy-CEO-on-the-job

About a month and a half ago the result of a farmer-led search committee was announced, and now the new chief executive officer of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Corn Growers Association is on the job for the first time.

“It’s great to be joining the team,” CEO Courtney Kingery told HAT. “I’m an Indiana girl and my family has a farm in White County, Indiana. It’s the 6th generation it’s been on that land, so we have deep roots here in Indiana agriculture. For my past 20-25 years I’ve been working in the ag food supply chain, so working with some big food ag processors out there really looking to bring value to Indiana corn and soybeans throughout the world.”

Kingery met the farmer leaders of the Indiana corn and soybean organizations at a recent reception, and she is excited to begin working with them.

“They are just a strong group of leaders,” she said. “I was impressed by their diversity both of crops and their business. I was impressed by their thoughtfulness of where they see agriculture today, where they see agriculture growing, and I’m just really looking forward to partnering with them as we continue to take the organizations forward.”

Her work begins today, but a lot of that work is the deep dive into all that Indiana corn and soybean are doing for Indiana farmers.

“So, a big part of it the first ninety days is just getting in, getting my feet wet, learning the organization, all the programs that they’re doing, all the great work that they’re doing for Indiana agriculture. Then as we look forward for the next crop year, developing the vison 2020 is what’s going to be some of those things facing Indiana agriculture over the next five years and how do we come together as an ag community to really face those and make the Indiana farmer as successful as we can.”

“Courtney exceeded all of the attributes for what our farmer boards were looking for in a new CEO to lead us into the future,” said ISA Chairman Joe Tuholski.

Kingery will be responsible for leading the state’s corn and soybean checkoff programs that focus on building domestic and global demand for corn and soybeans. “Courtney brings a broad level of experience and expertise from the grain industry that will be of great value to our corn and soybean checkoff programs,” added ICMC President Mike Beard.

In addition, Kingery will lead ICGA and the ISA Membership & Policy activities for the two organizations. “Public policy issues are critically important to the long-term success of Indiana farmers, and Courtney’s grain industry and global market development experience will help our farmers and policymakers work for the best solutions to our policy issues,” said ICGA President Sarah Delbecq.