New Indiana Corn and Soy CEO Seems Like a “Pretty Natural Fit”

The Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Corn Growers Association, and Indiana Corn Marketing Council announced their new CEO this week. Courtney Kingery will replace Jane Ade Stevens effective October 1. Kingery currently serves as the Global Director of Health & Wellness Innovation for Tate & Lyle in the Chicago area. Her family has a farm in White County.

Indiana Corn Growers Association President Sarah Delbecq said they were looking for someone who exhibited great communication skills and had a forward-thinking vision for the organizations, and Kingery fit the bill.

“She brings outside perspective. She worked a lot in the industry area with building demand for both corn and soybeans. At the end of the day, I think the checkoff organizations all want to do what they can to help move the pile.”

Indiana Corn Marketing Council President Mike Beard agreed saying, “For me, it was Courtney’s world experience in a for-profit industry that dealt a lot with corn and new uses. So, it seems to be, for corn, a pretty natural fit.”

Beard added that the hiring committee was farmer-led.

“Since both Indiana corn organizations hire Indiana Soybean to manage their portfolios and manage their organizations, we were very pleased that ISA sought out our advice and let us be a part of the selection process.”

Jane Ade Stevens, who has spent the past 10 years as CEO, will retire at the end of the year.