New Indiana 4-H Foundation Board Members Named

The Indiana 4-H Foundation has added three members to its board of directors. Roger Sherer of Wells County, Annie Smith of Marion County, and Eric Wolfe of Putnam County join the other 18 foundation board members to lead the 60-year-old state organization’s goal to broaden the impact and reach of Indiana state 4-H programs.

Roger Sherer grew up on a Noble County farm in Northeast Indiana, where he was a 10-year 4-H member. In 1973, he attended National 4-H Congress and was selected as one of the scholarship winners in safety. Upon graduating from Purdue University with a degree in agricultural education and animal science, Sherer was selected to be a delegate to Poland in the International 4-H Youth Exchange program. He recently retired after serving 40 years as a 4-H youth development educator in Wells County for Purdue Extension.

Annie Smith attended Butler University, where she studied voice and piano. In 2017, Smith launched her consulting business to offer individuals and groups insights into cultural diversity that enables participants to advance shared goals and understanding. She currently serves as a member of the Marion County 4-H Advisory Council and past vice president of the Purdue Extension-Marion County Board. Smith also is the Far Eastside ambassador with the Central Indiana Community Foundation and a lead facilitator with Kiwanis International.

A native of Brazil, Ind. (Clay County), Eric Wolfe graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and currently resides in Greencastle, (Putnam County). Wolfe is the owner and managing broker of Prime Real Estate Group. Earlier in his career, Wolfe served as the assistant director of student life at DePauw University in Greencastle, community development director at the Putnam County Community Foundation in Greencastle, and the executive director of the National 4-H Youth Directions Council in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Indiana 4-H Foundation, a nonprofit organization, provides financial support for 4-H youth development programming across the state of Indiana. It receives funding from individuals, corporations, granting agencies, and through sales of Indiana 4-H license plates, which also benefit Indiana 4-H programs in each county where the license plates are sold.