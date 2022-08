NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven’s Jury Pool will close for the season on Sunday evening.

New Haven Parks & Recreation says the pool will be open daily from 12:30-8 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 7 weather permitting before it closes for the season.

The New Haven Community Center Park Splash Pad will remain open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through Labor Day.