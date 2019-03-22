New Haven woman pleads guilty to neglect in death of toddler

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – A New Haven woman has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the death of her two-year-old daughter.

Crystal Belcher claims the death of her daughter, Jocelyn Belcher, was accidental. Jocelyn’s body was found in her home on January 27, 2018 wrapped in a blanket.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Crystal had a change of plea hearing Friday in which she pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, a level 3 and level 6 felony.

She was initially charged with three counts of neglect back in December.

If convicted, Belcher would spend three years behind bars and nine years on probation.

Shane Patton, 31, was also arrested in the case and is awaiting trial.