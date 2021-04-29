New Haven woman arrested on child sex charges

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven woman is facing charges on multiple counts of child sex crimes.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, 33-year-old Jeanina Lowe is accused of making and distributing explicit photos and videos of at least two children, one of which was three years old.

Police say she admitted to everything, saying she did it for “fantasy” and she also expected to sell the photos for $1,000 each.

Lowe is charged with two counts each of child molesting, child exploitation, and possession of child pornography.