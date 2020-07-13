New Haven to offer small business COVID relief

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Small business owners in New Haven who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for some low-interest loans to keep the lights on.

Mayor Steve McMichael says the City Council and Brightpoint Development Fund are offering relief loans up to $2,500 with a 3% interest rate. He says the loans will create working capital for New Haven small business owners.

The Brightpoint Development Fund has provided business loans, financial education, and housing development services since 2010. You can apply through this link.