New Haven teen accused of raping Ball State student

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) – A New Haven teen is accused of raping a Ball State student, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Court documents reveal Maxwell Charron, 19, invited a student he met during orientation into his dorm room in August 2017. The student informed police that she and Charron both had a cold, and took Nyquil before going outside to smoke marijuana.

The student reports she started feeling dizzy shortly after smoking, and told detectives she was “there physically but not mentally.”

Charron allegedly walked her back to his dorm, laid her down on his bed and started undressing her. He then forced her into intercourse.

The student says she told Charron to stop, and tried to push him off of her, but he then put his hands around her neck and choked her. She also noticed he was recording everything on his cell phone.

Charron also allegedly forced the student into performing oral sex until she vomited.

After leaving his room that night, the student called a friend who took her to Ball Memorial Hospital to undergo a sexual assault exam, and the kit was sent to Indiana State Police for further testing.

Charron was arrested back in March, but was bonded out. He faces felony charges of rape and sexual battery, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence if convicted.