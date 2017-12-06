New Haven to “smoke test” sewer system

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): If you live in New Haven and see smoke coming in through your sink or floor drains, don’t panic.

The city of New Haven is performing “smoke testing” on the sanitary sewer system in the Woodbridge subdivision Thursday, December 7th through December 14th.

Engineer Keith Schlegel tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s non-toxic and won’t harm people or pets. The city uses smoke to evaluate the system for any leaks or potential overflows that might be caused by heavy rains.

Schlegel says the easiest way to keep the smoke at bay is to add water to your sinks and floor drains.