New Haven receives funding to attract remote workers

New Haven, Ind. (WOWO News): New Haven is the first Indiana city to tap into new funding pools created to help them recruit out-of-state workers to Indiana. New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael seeded his program with $50,000 made available through the new legislation. The IEDC tripled that to give the city a total recruitment budget of $200,000.

“We’re all-in on using this support to recruit new city residents and support continued investment into these efforts statewide,” said McMichael, who expects to add 18 new households to his population base by working with Indianapolis-based MakeMyMove using state and local funding.

As New Haven’s incentive package continues to grow, they’ll be working to recruit remote workers and leverage more IEDC dollars to help boost efforts. Half of the New Haven budget will be used as incentives to the workers, with the other half going towards marketing and services, such as locating and recruiting new citizens.

“As Hoosiers ourselves, we’re thrilled to help the state grow,” Hock said. “The best part of our job is when these wonderful communities see themselves with fresh eyes, and we can tell their unique stories to the millions of people thinking of making a move. It’s like an updated and supercharged welcome wagon, and it’s already yielded hundreds of new residents.”