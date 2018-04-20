New Haven police searching for McDonald’s robbery suspect

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – New Haven Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonald’s located in the 7500 block of SR 930 E.

According to reports, the suspect handed over a note to the drive-thru cashier demanding cash while displaying a weapon.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20’s to early 30’s, and wearing a black jacket.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money, and reportedly left the scene in a silver minivan.

No employees or customers were hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information on who the suspect may be is asked to contact Detective Tim Moord at (260) 748-7080.