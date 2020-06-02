New Haven Police looking for two people of interest in Monday afternoon fire

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of Broadway – just after 3:30 Monday.

Police were called to assist the fire department and received video footage of two suspicious men climbing onto a roof in the area just before the fire started.

Police say they were white men and that they believe they played a role in the fire, which caused damage to the building. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.