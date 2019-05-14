New Haven Police Department accepting applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The New Haven Police Department is now accepting applications for a full-time patrol officer position.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the department is expected to have an open position in 2019 and at least two more in 2020. Chief Henry McKinnon is hoping a good amount of people will apply so they can hire “the best of the best.”

The NHPD is accepting applications through June 21. They will also be hosting an open house on May 23 at 6 p.m. at the New Haven Police Department.

Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application and a list of qualification requirements at the New Haven Police Department located at 815 Lincoln Highway E. New Haven or click here.