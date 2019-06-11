New Haven Police Department accepting applications for reserve officers

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The New Haven Police Department is currently looking for interested applicants to join their Police Reserve program.

Each reserve officer is required to work 16 hours a month minimum. Reserve officers start out by receiving training in criminal law, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, and traffic law before riding with a full time police officer.

The reserve officer will be sworn in after six months of training and then will ride with a full time officer. Reserve officers may then advance to the ability of riding on patrol with another reserve officer. After providing three years of service and successful completion of training, the reserve officer will then be approved to patrol on their own.

The police reserve program in New Haven was established on February 14, 1984. Reserve officers in New Haven volunteer hundreds of hours a year. The force is vital in supplementing regular patrol duties. New Haven reserve officers are commonly seen during Canal Days, special events, parades and during Halloween protecting the children of New Haven.

Applications are now available at the New Haven Police Department. Applications are also available online by clicking here. The department will accept applications until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.