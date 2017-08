NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – New Haven Parks Farmers Market is hosting a Paws in the Park adoption information event Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Allen County SPCA, FW Food Pantry, EB Feline Rehoming, H.O.P.E. for Animals and the FW Pitbull Coalition will be available to talk about adopting, fostering, volunteering and helping to provide food for our four legged friends.

The event is free, but cans or bags of pet food can be donated to the FW Pet Food Pantry.