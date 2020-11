NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McMichael wrote on his personal Facebook page that his symptoms, while initially mild when he tested positive last month, now have taken a turn for the worse, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

McMichael was taken to the hospital after he started having trouble breathing and experienced chest pain on Monday.

He says that his tests look good and that he is confident he will be ok.