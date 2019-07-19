New Haven Mayor announces new Police Chief

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The New Haven Police Department has a new chief.

Jeffrey McCracken was officially appointed to the post yesterday, with Sunday being his first day officially on the job.

McCracken is currently a detective for the Department and has been with the city’s police force since 2006, serving in roles ranging from detective to crash investigator to deputy coroner. Mayor Terry McDonald says he’s “fully confident” in McCracken’s ability to lead:

“Chief Henry McKinnon served the City of New Haven for nearly 24 years with honor, integrity and a dedication that was palpable. Henry will be missed but we wish him nothing but success in his new position, he has earned our respect and support. I welcome Jeff as our new Chief of Police for the City of New Haven, I am fully confident in Jeff’s ability to lead. He has been dedicated and has pursued excellence in his Police career, I am looking forward to his leadership of the New Haven Police Department.”

Chief Henry McKinnon retired a week ago today after spending nearly 24 years on the force.