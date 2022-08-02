New Haven mayor announces he will seek a second term

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael announced Monday night that he will seek a second term in office.

McMichael made the announcement at Continental Diamond Tool in New Haven.

He says, “In the last 2.5 years we have accomplished so much and I have been honored by all of the amazing feedback we have received. New Haven is such an amazing place and we have had so many people step up and want to be a part of the great things we are doing here.”

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.