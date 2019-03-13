New Haven man sentenced to 50 years for killing wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A New Haven man learned his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to killing his wife.

Wiley Brown III, 27, entered his guilty plea in Allen Superior Court last month for the September 2018 slaying of Courtney Brown.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Brown was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday, with 50 executed for the murder plea deal.

Courtney’s mother told ABC 21 the sentence is not enough time for what he took from their family.