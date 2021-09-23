New Haven man pleads guilty to sexual assault on flight

***WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT BELOW***

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A New Haven man pleaded guilty to sexual assault Wednesday for an incident that happened on a flight in 2017.

Ian Wagner, 39 of New Haven, pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact.

Court documents reveal that Wagner was on board a flight from Indianapolis to Denver on Oct. 6, 2017, when the 18-year-old woman seated next to him awoke to Wagner rubbing her inner thigh with his hand. The victim pulled away and took a photograph of Wagner, with geolocation data indicating that the plane was flying over Hastings, Nebraska.

The victim then left her seat and went to the restroom but eventually returned to her seat after she determined the flight was full and no other seats were available. When she returned, Wagner had a jacket over his lap, and his hand appeared to be moving up and down. Wagner then made eye contact with the woman and lifted the jacket to reveal his exposed penis. He then proceeded to masturbate for over five minutes.

The victim filed a complaint with the airline two days later and with authorities in the following weeks.

Wagner is set to be sentenced on Dec. 15 and faces up to three years in prison. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.