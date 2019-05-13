New Haven man escapes injury in crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man escaped injury Sunday afternoon when his car drove under a moving semi-trailer.

The Indiana State Police responded to a crash at around 12:10 p.m. on I-69 north of the Markle exit. A trooper says a 1989 Ford Mustang driven by a 40-year-old man was headed north in the left lane near mile marker 287 when he lost control driving up alongside a semi.

Police say the driver of the semi truck didn’t realize a car was underneath his trailer for about a half mile before he stopped.

The driver of the Mustang was able to get out of his car and refused treatment at the scene. The driver of the semi was also not hurt.

Police say a mechanical failure is what caused the crash. Traffic was stopped for about a half hour to clean up the crash.