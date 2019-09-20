New Haven man convicted on drug charges

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man has been convicted on federal drug charges.

34-year-old Adonnis Carswell was found guilty this week of maintaining drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested in June 2017 after police raided his home and found numerous guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, more than 60 grams of heroin, and drug paraphernalia. He even allegedly tried to bribe an agent into disposing of the drugs.

His sentencing will be set at a later date.