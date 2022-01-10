New Haven man arrested after domestic dispute shooting, burglary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man was arrested following a domestic dispute shooting and burglary overnight Thursday.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Fay Drive on the city’s near southwest side at 1:16 a.m. after a caller reported six shots fired and a door kicked in to 911 dispatch. The caller also said they heard a woman scream and could hear people outside.

Once on the scene, officers found a woman lying in the road. Police say the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Jeffery Harris, 29, showed up to the victim’s house unannounced and kicked in the back door to her home. Witnesses went on to tell officers that Harris then pulled out a gun and began firing inside. No one was struck by gunshots.

However, police say Harris followed the woman outside and battered her, causing serious injuries.

Harris was arrested hours later during a traffic stop without incident. He is facing preliminary charges of felony domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, misdemeanor domestic battery, felony strangulation, felony burglary resulting in serious bodily injury and with a deadly weapon, felony criminal recklessness shooting a firearm into a building and felony carrying a handgun without a license by a convicted felon.