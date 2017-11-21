New Haven makes way for addiction rehab center

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): An addiction treatment facility rejected by Fort Wayne residents will have a home in New Haven.

Officials with the Park Center originally tried to get a 56-bed facility set up in the former Verizon Wireless office on Rupp Drive in Fort Wayne, but they withdrew those plans last August due to opposition from neighbors. It met no such opposition from New Haven residents or property owners.

Monday night, the New Haven Board of Zoning Appeals approved plans for a facility on New Haven Avenue across from the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health Annex, according to the Journal Gazette.

The facility will act as a “step down” living situation for low-level, nonviolent drug offenders after going through detox.