New Haven fire department expansion under construction

By
Darrin Wright
-

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): An area fire department is making a $1-million upgrade.

There was a groundbreaking Monday for a 2,600-square-foot expansion at the New Haven-Adams Township fire station on Hartzell Road, according to the Journal Gazette.

Officials say it’ll help with the response to COVID-19, including a drive-through bay where testing and vaccinations can take place, plus a weather shelter for the community when it’s too hot or cold outside, and a disaster shelter.

Construction should be finished in May. Some of the project’s funding will come from the federal CARES Act, according to New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael.

