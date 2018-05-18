New Haven employer considering expansion, more jobs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A seal company is expanding in New Haven, and that could mean more jobs.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has filed an application for tax incentives from the New Haven City Council to the tune of more than $417,000 in abatements for a planned expansion that would add 8,000-square-feet to its Bremer Road facility.

The company says if approved, construction could start in June and would mean 40 new permanent jobs.

The News-Sentinel reports that the company adds that while New Haven is being looked at, other areas under consideration are Denver and India.