New Haven death ruled a homicide

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Saturday.

Police responded to the 1600 block Sherbrook Drive to check on the well-being of a woman in the home, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. Heidi Colley, 61, was found dead inside the home.

An autopsy by the Allen County Coroner’s Office says her cause of death was blunt force trauma, and ruled her death a homicide.

Police say they have arrested a person of interest, but did not release any further information, including if that person had any relation to Colley.

Colley’s death marks the 35th homicide in Allen County this year.