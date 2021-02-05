New Haven business makes product to be used during Super Bowl

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Innovation in the age of a Pandemic has paid off for a New Haven company, landing them business with some of the top NFL teams in the country.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Wheelin’ Water LLC has created a hands-free sports hydration system that will be used by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl.

The patent-pending system uses motion sensors to activate hands-free water spouts as a way to avoid the spread of germs.

The hands-free water carts come in seven different models and are being sold to sports teams across the United States and Canada.