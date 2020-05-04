New Haven announces phased re-opening of City Offices and community facilities

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Steve McMichael announced that the City of New Haven will phase the re-opening of offices and facilities following the guidance provided by Governor Holcomb as part of the “Back on Track Indiana” plan announced last Friday.

New Haven continue the closure of City Hall to the public till Sunday, May 24, 2020. All essential personnel continue to report to work. This includes public safety (Police/Fire/EMS) along with other Department Heads, other Senior Staff, and most full-time employees. The city will continue to monitor COVID 19 and take additional action as needed.

When Indiana makes the shift to stage three, city facilities will be open by appointment. This includes City Hall, Community Center Office, New Haven Police Department, and New Haven – Adams Township Fire/EMS. Currently, stage three begins Tuesday, May 26, 2020 unless Governor Holcomb changes the date. Whenever practical, these meetings should take place outside or in a communal area to decrease the potential of contaminating multiple areas. All areas where appointments are to be held, will have hand sanitizer, and wipes available as well as markings to promote social distancing.

As Indiana moves to stage four, city facilities will open without restriction. Currently this is planned for Monday, June 15, 2020. All public areas will continue same sanitization and social distancing protocols mentioned above in stage three. City Council, Board of Works and other meetings will be open for public attendance. New Haven will continue livestreaming public meeting to provide access to citizens who do not want to attend in person.

Mc Michael says that the city continues to encourage everyone to remain proactive and prepared. As a reminder all essential services of the city of New Haven continue to operate including the 911 dispatch center, Police, Fire and EMS. If you have an emergency call 911. For non-emergency, you can reach the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080. The Neighbor Helpline is still available. Please call (260) 748-7079 or email at Info@NewHaven.IN.Gov.

New Haven officials will continue to take proactive measures to protect city employees and the public and guarding against any disruption of city services. New Haven will continue to follow the guidance from the State of Indiana and CDC to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public.

Temporary Closures to the Public Through May 24, 2020

Utility Payments: The City of New Haven Utility Office continues to be closed to the public. Officials are urging you to use one of the payment options below:

Pay online on the website (www.newhaven.in.gov)

By phone (1-866-670-3036)

Check or money order can be mailed or placed in the drive up drop box Drive up drop box located in the east parking lot Mail to PO BOX 570, New Haven, IN, 46774

New Haven also does offer auto debit, a free and convenient monthly service

Officials want to continue providing the best service we can and will maintain regular hours (8:00 am – 12:00 noon, 1:00pm – 5:00pm) to answer your phone calls and e-mails. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Community Center: The Community Center in New Haven continues to be closed to the public. This includes the Fitness Center, Senior Room and public meeting rooms. The City of New Haven Park Office will not be open to the public but will take telephone calls. For any questions, please contact the Park Office at (260) 749-2212.

New Haven Police Department: The Police Training Room at New Haven City Hall continues to be closed to the public. This includes all public group meetings. Fingerprinting will no longer be performed until further notice. We are encouraging the public not to come into the office in person to protect the community and staff so that we can continue business as usual. Background checks that can be completed online at https://www.in.gov/ai/appfiles/isp-lch/.

Fire/EMS: The Training room will not be available to the public. Member of the public are not able to walk-in and have their blood pressure checked.

New Haven Planning Department: The Planning Department will continue to accept applications for Improvement Location Permits and other planning services. Applications may be obtained online at www.newhaven.in.gov. Payment may be made via check at the utility drop box Attn: Planning Department.

New Haven City Council and Board of Public Works: We will update the city’s facebook page with all scheduling changes. In the event of the need of either of these meetings the public will be able to watch via facebook live, as City Hall will continue to be closed to the public.

Waste Collection Protocol: Garbage and recycling crews will collect only Republic Services issued containers. Workers will not pick up additional items left outside the containers. Additionally, workers will not pick up personal containers, yard waste, bags, boxes, or bulk items. We are continuing to suspend the large item and bulk sticker program for the month of May. Please do not place any items at your curb that do not fit in the 96-gallon dumpster as they will not be picked up.

Contact

New Haven: We have many government services available online at www.newhaven.in.gov including utility bill payments, permitting and access to City Council and Board of Public Works meetings.

If you have any questions or non-emergency issue, please contact the City of New Haven at (260) 748-7000 or by email at info@newhaven.in.gov.

We appreciate the public support and patience as we prepare and navigate this ever-changing situation. Be sure to visit the City of New Haven Facebook page for updated information.

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention: Center We will continue to follow the CDC to ensure the health and safety of city employees and the public. This is our top priority. You can visit their website at www.CDC.gov.

Allen County Health Department: For questions throughout Allen County, visit their website at www.allencountyhealth.com. For further information, please contact Elizabeth Hoffman at the Mayor’s Office at 748-7019.