New Grocery Store coming to Southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southeast Fort Wayne has been a food desert for several years now, but that’s changing, thanks to the efforts of a group of neighborhood residents.

Utopian Grocery & Restaurant will open to the public at 7:00 Saturday Morning. Ty Simmons tells WOWO News that fresh, farm to table food is the priority. Produce along with fresh meat offerings which will be growing as more farmers come on board will be featured along with many other items.

Memberships aren’t necessary but are available, which will help expand the store’s selection and will enable customers to receive discounts.

For more information, visit Utopian Grocery’s website by clicking here.