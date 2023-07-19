New Fort Wayne renter neighborhood completes construction, opens doors

Inside INdiana Business
(Darrin Wright/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Officials in Fort Wayne will cut the ribbon Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a neighborhood featuring 250 new single-family rental homes.

Developer Next Chapter Neighborhoods constructed Dupont Meadows with a $57 million investment based on a concept popular in the southeastern U.S. The houses are meant for renters and cater to a population of Americans who decide to rent but don’t want to live in an apartment.

The neighborhood looks like any other suburban area; it has sidewalks, lampposts and front porches. The houses have one to four bedrooms and include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and a garage. There’s room to build community in shared spaces like an outdoor kitchen, pool, pickleball courts and fitness center.

“When we started, single-family-for-rent was a very new concept,” said Shane Malek, executive vice president at Next Chapter Neighborhoods, in a news release. “The success of our neighborhoods, and the fact that more and more build-to-rent projects are coming to market, has proven it was a good idea.”

Next Chapter Neighborhoods has built housing in North Augusta, South Carolina, and the suburbs of Savannah, Georgia.

Over 150 people worked on the project’s construction.

