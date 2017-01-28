New Fort Wayne business celebrates ribbon cutting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Fort Wayne Thursday for the city’s first minority-owned medical device manufacturer.

A ribbon cutting for Global Medical Industries happened at their offices within the Urban Enterprice Center on Wayne Trace at 1pm.

The company’s principle focus will be producing precision parts for the medical device industry, ranging from implants and instruments to products for surgical procedures. They’ll also be supplying products for the aerospace industry.

Founder Victor Lopez says he’s received support from various community leaders and business organizations, and he’s happy for the opportunity.