New Fine Arts Center Planned For Canterbury School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Private School is set to break ground on a new Fine Arts Center.

Officials with the Canterbury School Board of Trustees unanimously voted to proceed with the construction of a new Fine Arts Center next to Canterbury High School on 3210 Smith Road. The new 18,000-square-food Fine Arts Center will serve as the hub for The Academy of the Arts at Canterbury, which was launched in 2020.

The Canterbury Fine Arts Center will feature an art gallery, black box theater, recording studio and podcasting center, 2D and 3D visual art classrooms, a digital photography lab, and classrooms for band, choir, and orchestra, in addition to performance and reception spaces. Construction on the facility will begin in June with a goal of opening in August 2024.

Officials with the school are set to gather for the celebratory groundbreaking ceremony, which is slated for May 8th at 1:30 p.m. at Canterbury High School.